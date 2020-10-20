Freeda White

Mrs. Freeda Stanley White, age 103, of Dobson, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Northern Regional Hospital. She was born in Surry County on Sept. 19, 1917, to the late Earnest Howard and Lessie Harris Stanley. Mrs. White retired from Chatham Manufacturing Co. and also worked for Roses Department Store for 12 years. She was a faithful member of Fairview Baptist Church as long as her health permitted. She loved to quilt and was part of the Prayer Quilt Ministry of Fairview Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James William White; sisters, Pansy Kidd, Rumell Whitaker and Pauline Davis; brothers, Bobby Stanley, George Stanley, Benny Stanley, Harold Stanley, Billy Stanley, Wayne Stanley and two infant brothers. Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Billie White; son and daughter-in-law, Brent and Lisa White; grandchildren, Andy White, Stephen White; great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Spencer White; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct, 22, at 2 p.m. at Fairview Baptist Church. Her body will lie in state inside the church from 12 p.m. until 1:50 p.m. then be taken to the back of the church for an outside service. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Dr. Billy Nale and Rev. Dan Merritt will be conducting the services. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Fairview Baptist Church Prayer Quilt Ministry or the Baptist Men's Group, 7659 NC 268, Dobson, NC 27017. Moody-Davis Funeral Service is serving the White family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com