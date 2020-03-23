Home

Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Mrs. Frieda Rae Hardy Hughes Chauncey, age 90, of Mount Airy, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Twelve Oaks Assisted Living Facility. She was born on March 2, 1930, to the late Ethard and Anne Osborne Hardy. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Mount Airy. Mrs. Chauncey was a Legal Secretary for Union Texas Petroleum Co. and Allied Chemical of Texas and was also a private secretary for Coach Stram of the Houston Texans. Mrs. Chauncey retired with her husband and daughter and moved to Mount Airy in 1980 where she worked for the Surry Arts Council for a period of time. She was a member of Northern Hospital of Surry County's' Hospitals Axillary. She was also a past president of the Mount Airy Garden Club and a member of the Mount Airy Appearance Commission. Mrs. Chauncey was survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Kim Hughes Branch and husband Mike; granddaughter, Mariah Branch; sisters, Barbara Cloukey Lane, Ila Mae Turpin; special family members, Paula and Don Rigler as well as several nieces and nephews, great and great-great nephews and nieces. In addition to her parents Mrs. Chauncey was preceded in death by her first husband, Marion Dale Hughes; second husband, Carrol Fleming Chauncey; sisters, Francis Hardy Harris, Mildred Hardy Schmitz, Billie Hardy Bradley; brothers, Jack Hardy and Wade Hardy. A private graveside services will be held at Oakdale Cemetery for family only. A memorial service will also be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Mount Airy/Choir Fund 326 S. Main Street, Mount Airy NC. 27030 or Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy NC. 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
