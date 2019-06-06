Home

Ridge Funeral Home
908 Albemarle Road
Asheboro, NC 27203
(336) 626-2115
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ridge Funeral Home
908 Albemarle Road
Asheboro, NC 27203
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Union Grove Baptist Church
Seagrove, NC
1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Garland Hall Obituary

RAMSEUR — Rev. Garland Travis Hall, 83, of Ramseur, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at The Randolph Hospice House in Asheboro. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Union Grove Baptist Church, Seagrove. Officiating will be Rev. Nathan Hall, Dr. Kenneth McNeill, Rev. Jared McNeill, Rev. Scott Coleson, Bobby Hall, Cody Hall, and Rev. Joshua Hall. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors by the Randolph County Honor Guard. Born on Feb. 18, 1936, in Stokes County, Rev. Hall was the son of James Wesley Hall and Stella Irene Bennett Hall. He graduated from Seagrove High School, Fruitland Baptist Bible College, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, and Luther Rice Seminary. He served as a minister for more than 40 years and was also a cabinetmaker. Rev. Hall was an US Army veteran. Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Barbara Ann Garner Hall; daughters, Vickie Atkins (Phillip) of Mount Airy, Sherri McNeill (Kenneth) of Robbins, Deborah Barker (Brian) of Mount Airy; sons, Bobby Hall (Wanda) of Asheboro, Bruce Hall (Kerri) of King; sisters, Vivian Bean, Sarah Heasley (Wayne), Janice Edwards (Donnie); brothers, Nathan Hall (Brenda), Winfred Hall; sisters-in-law, Juanita Hall and Sharon Hall; 14 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Rev. Hall was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth Hall and Vernon Hall; great-grandson Brantley Travis Hall; brother-in-law, Ray Bean; and sister-in-law, Donna Hall. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Monday, June 10, at Ridge Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of his grandson, Cody Hall, online at sonsetsolutions.org or by mail to SonSet Solutions, Inc., P.O. Box 2709, Elkhart, IN 46515-2709. (Please reference account # 128862 on the check memo line.) Condolences may be made online at www.ridgefuneralhome.com.Ridge Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Published in Mount Airy News from June 6 to June 7, 2019
