Garland Pack, 68, of Mount Airy, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. at Blue Ridge Baptist Church with services conducted by Rev. Dale Pack. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until time for the service at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.