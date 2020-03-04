|
DOBSON — Mr. Garry Dean Moore, age 73, of Dobson, passed away on Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020, at the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home after a lengthy illness surrounded by his loving family. He was retired from Lowes Home Improvement. Garry was born in Surry County on Jan. 17, 1947, to the late Lonnie and Nellie Bryant Moore. He was married to the late Robin Calhoun Moore whom he loved dearly. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Garry was an avid golfer. In addition to his wife and his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Jack Calhoun. He is survived by his son, Chad Moore and Betsy of Dobson; grandson, Colton Moore of Dobson; mother-in-law, Clarine Calhoun of Dobson; sister and brother-in-law, Lonette and Rev. Joe Atkins of Mount Airy; nephews, Jason Atkins of Mooresville, Ryan Atkins of Mount Airy; his fur baby, Lacie Blu; friends, Robert Hudson, Gary Reece, David Reece, Steve Stanley, Donnie Marion, and numerous golf partners. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Dobson. The service will be conducted by Rev. Joe Atkins. The family would like to thank Garry's friends for their acts of kindness. Special thanks to the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care and the staff of the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020