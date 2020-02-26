|
|
ARARAT — Mr. Garry Michael Penley, age 66, of Ararat, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home. He was born in Forsyth County on June 14, 1953, to the late Silas Franklin Penley and the late Pearl Barnes Penley. He worked in the Shipping Department for Renfro, in Mount Airy. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Tonya Penley; sister-in-law, Carolyn Penley; two brothers-in-law, Dean Sands and Ronnie Hutson. Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Charles Sechrist; grandchildren, Callah and Josh Isley, Emily Sechrist, Amanda Sechrist, Ian Sechrist, Nathan Sechrist, Mason Sechrist, Samuel Sechrist; great-grandson Boone Isley; sisters and brother-in-law, Ivalee Hutson, Joyce, and Charles Childers, Tammy Sands; brother and sister-in-law, James and Selma Penley. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, in the cemetery of Rock Hill Baptist Cemetery with Rev. Steve Johnson officiating. There will be no services held at the funeral home. The family request in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home 945 Zephyr Rd. Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020