1/1
Gary Cook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

On Friday, August 14, Gary E. Cook, loving husband of 66 years and father of two children, went to be with the Lord at the age of 88. On Oct. 31, 1953, he married Mary Ann Patton. They raised two children, Gary Michael Cook and Allison Julia Cook. Gary has a passion for painting and sculpture and one was of General George S. Patton because his wife is a Patton. Gary served in the Army and entered as enlisted and retired as a Major after 24 years. He held assignments in heavy artillery and infantry, Army Security agency, and Green Berets Special Forces and Airborne. Once retired from the military, he became an executive in the insurance industry. Gary was a member of the Masons, Scottish Rite of Freemasonry and Shriner and Confederate Veterans Pvt. George W. Thomas Camp 1595. He was also active throughout his life in several civic organizations. Gary was preceded in death by his father, Eugene F. Cook, and his, Virginia Gardner Cook. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Patton-Cook, his two children, his sister Marilyn Bridges, four grandsons, one granddaughter, and three great-grandchildren, one niece and one nephew and many cousins. A graveside service was held at the South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 South State Road 7, Lake Worth, FL 33449 on Monday August 24, at 12:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Pilot Mountain Masonic Lodge #493, P.O. Box 543, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved