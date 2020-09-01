On Friday, August 14, Gary E. Cook, loving husband of 66 years and father of two children, went to be with the Lord at the age of 88. On Oct. 31, 1953, he married Mary Ann Patton. They raised two children, Gary Michael Cook and Allison Julia Cook. Gary has a passion for painting and sculpture and one was of General George S. Patton because his wife is a Patton. Gary served in the Army and entered as enlisted and retired as a Major after 24 years. He held assignments in heavy artillery and infantry, Army Security agency, and Green Berets Special Forces and Airborne. Once retired from the military, he became an executive in the insurance industry. Gary was a member of the Masons, Scottish Rite of Freemasonry and Shriner and Confederate Veterans Pvt. George W. Thomas Camp 1595. He was also active throughout his life in several civic organizations. Gary was preceded in death by his father, Eugene F. Cook, and his, Virginia Gardner Cook. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Patton-Cook, his two children, his sister Marilyn Bridges, four grandsons, one granddaughter, and three great-grandchildren, one niece and one nephew and many cousins. A graveside service was held at the South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 South State Road 7, Lake Worth, FL 33449 on Monday August 24, at 12:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Pilot Mountain Masonic Lodge #493, P.O. Box 543, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041.