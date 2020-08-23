Gary Figurelle

Gary J. Figurelle, 66, of Mount Airy, formerly of Wallingford, Pennsylvania, and Baltimore, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 20, at his home surrounded by family and friends. He was born on Jan. 31, 1954, in Chester, PA. Gary was a graduate of the former St. James High School and Towson University and Loyola University in Maryland. Gary owned and operated a greenhouse business, Green Growers, and worked for many years at Patapsco Valley Supply in Baltimore. Gary loved being outdoors and working with his hands. He had a large property and garden in N.C. where he spent many hours playing in the dirt. Gary was a loving husband, son, brother and uncle. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Figurelle, and brother, Neil Figurelle. Gary is survived by a loving husband of 31 years, Joe Szaller Figurelle; his mother, Dorothy Heaps Figurelle of Wallingford, PA; step-son, Brian Walker; brothers, Mark Figurelle of Bhul, Idaho, Eric Figurelle of Bel Air, MD, Mario Figurelle of Glen Mills, PA; sisters, Gale Figurelle of St. John's, Florida and Lisa Figurelle of Lancaster, PA, as well as special nieces and nephews and two step-granddaughters. A private graveside service will be held at the Peoples Church Cemetery with pastor Jonathan Casstevens officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy is serving the Figurelle family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.