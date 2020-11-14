Mr. Gary Sam Haynes, 70 of Mount Airy, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Mr. Haynes was born on Oct. 10, 1950, in Carroll County, Virginia, to the late Arthur Marion and Nonnie Hall Haynes. Mr. Haynes was a loving husband, father, and friend to all, who will be deeply missed. Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 32 years, Gail Holyfield Haynes; daughter and son-in-law, Becky Haynes and Kevin; sister and brother-in-law, Linda Arrington and Rex; brothers and sister-in-law, Larry Haynes and Esther, Ronald Haynes; many nieces and nephews. Mr. Haynes was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Helen Haynes Scott; and brothers, Arthur Maynard Haynes and Kenneth Wade Haynes. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy with Rev. Dink Haynes officiating. Burial will follow in New Beginnings Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the time of the service at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Moody Funeral Services is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.