BOCA RATON, FLA — Gary Lee Brinkley, age 69, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Born on Feb. 9, 1951 in Mount Airy, North Carolina. Gary was the son of Calvin Odis Brinkley and Dorothy Lucretia Wall Brinkley. After graduating from Mount Airy High School, class of 1969, he played football his freshman year at East Carolina University. He later obtained his electrical contractor license in North Carolina, being the youngest person at the time to obtain said contracting license. After several years working for a major electrical company he went into business with his then father-in-law in the granite and quarry business. In addition to helping with the company, he also oversaw the design and building of stone cutting machines including an automated diamond tip saw that was in the forefront of technology at that time. He later went out on his own and formed Gary Brinkley Stone Company. He eventually retired and lived out his lifelong dream of living in sunny and warm south Florida, where he has been a resident of Boca Raton for more than 20 years. Known for his gentle spirit and easy-going nature he never met a stranger. He loved anything sports related, especially Duke basketball, and southern barbecue. Over the years he hosted infamous pig pickins' in Boca, and exposed people (for the first time!) to the taste of a whole cooked hog. He was preceded in death by his father, Calvin Odis Brinkley; mother, Dorothy Lucretia Wall Brinkley; and grandson William Charles Hedgepeth. He is survived by his adoring sister Lucretia Jane Humble (George); his beloved daughter Anna Jane Hedgepeth (Ben); and grandchildren Benjamin and Etta Jane Hedgepeth. Due to COVID-19 the family will plan a celebration of life at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation of West Palm Beach, 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, or the charity of your choice.