Gary W. O'Neal, 74, of Winston-Salem, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at home with his wife by his side. A native of Mount Airy, Gary was the son of the late Claude Columbus and Blanche Key O'Neal, brother to the late Steve O'Neal, and brother-in-law to the late Leslie Eldridge. He is survived by his wife, Marian, with whom he shared a 50-year marriage built on a bond of love, companionship, and mutual support. Gary is also survived by his brother, Rex O'Neal and his wife, Nancy; his sister, Mary Ann Combs and her husband, Jerry; his sister, Nancy Bunker and her husband, Wade; and his sisters-in-law, Eunice O'Neal, Laura Neal and her husband, David, and Patti Snow and her friend, Terry Bowman. Other survivors include numerous nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and nephews; and three great-great-nieces and nephews; as well as two godsons. Then, there are the many ball players he coached over the years and loved and treated like his daughters. Gary was a graduate of North Surry High School, where he was a three-sport athlete. He excelled in football and was known as the "fleet-footed half back." After serving four-years active duty in the Navy, Gary attended Surry Community College and Appalachian State University, where he earned a B.S. degree in physical education with a minor in business. Gary also continued his military career in the Naval Reserves, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer. After college, Gary began a long career in sales, most notably with Whitman Chocolates, where he earned the nickname The Candy Man. While he had a successful business career, his true calling and great love was coaching women's softball. Marian was working for Hanes Corporation when she talked Gary into coaching the Hanes softball team and that was the beginning of his 40-year career with recreational softball. Over those years, he coached many teams including the 19th Green, Lady Spirits, Carolina Cardinals and his most recent team, the Piedmont Players. Through those years, his teams traveled throughout the United States to compete and to enjoy numerous victories. His teams finished in the top five in world tournaments five times and won too many national and state titles to count. In 2012, Gary was elected to the USSSA NC Softball Hall of Fame, one of his proudest achievements and something that also meant a great deal to so many of the players he had coached over the years. Marian and the family wish to express their deepest appreciation to Dr. Karin Giordano and Jon McGuirt, PA, for the compassionate care they provided Gary over the past 10 months. A viewing will be held at Moody Funeral Services, 206 West Pine Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030, on Wednesday, June 10, throughout the day until 6 p.m. A graveside celebration of Gary's life will be held on Thursday, June 11, at 11 a.m. at Skyline Memory Gardens, 432 Old Buck Shoals Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030, with Barry Bickerstaff officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the VFW Memorial Honor Guard. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family asks that attendees wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Also, due to COVID-19 concerns, there will not be a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105; or ABC of NC, 905 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.