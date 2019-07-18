Home

More Obituaries for Gary Simmons
Gary Simmons

Gary Simmons Obituary

Mr. Gary Wayne Simmons, 63, of Pilot Mountain, passed away late Wednesday evening on July 17, 2019, at Novant Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was a well-respected cattleman and businessman who enjoyed sports and was an avid golfer. He is survived by his wife, Linda Galasetti-Simmons; two sons, Wesley Galasetti Simmons and Wayne Galasetti Simmons; his mother, Dorothy "Goldie" Simmons; a sister and brother-in-law, Carole Simmons Boyd and Andy. He was preceded in death by his loving father, Jack Simmons. The Simmons family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. at Cox-Needham Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, July 19, prior to a private, family memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Siloam Baptist Church Youth at 6909 Siloam Road, Siloam, NC 27047 or to Simmons Grove Baptist Church at 443 Simmons Grove Church Road.

Published in Mount Airy News from July 18 to July 19, 2019
