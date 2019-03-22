Ms. Celia Gaynell Stanley Eaton, 63, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Central Continuing Care. Ms. Eaton was born Aug. 18, 1955, in Surry County, the daughter of Frances Nerva Hill Stanley and the late John Grover Stanley. Gaynell retired as a certified nursing assistant from the UNC Health System. She is survived by two sons, Johnny Eaton of Chapel Hill and James Eaton of Pittsboro; a granddaughter, Savannah Reece Miller of Ararat, Virginia; her mother, Frances Nerva Hill Stanley of Mount Airy; and four brothers and a sister-in-law, Tony and Diane Stanley, Michael Stanley, and John Grover Stanley, Jr., all of Mount Airy, and Verlin Stanley of Salisbury. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 30, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.