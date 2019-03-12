Mr. Eugene "Gene" Fleming, 94, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday afternoon, March 8, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born Feb. 17, 1925, in Surry County, to the late Fletcher and Cora Edwards Fleming. Mr. Fleming was the owner of The Dairy Center in Mount Airy for more than 41 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during World War II, and a member of Haymore Memorial Baptist Church. Surviving are his daughters and sons-in-law, Denise and Kester Lowe of Fayetteville and Diane and Mark Wilson of Winston-Salem; a son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Anne Fleming of Greensboro; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Louise Fleming of Asheville. In addition to his parents, Mr. Fleming was preceded in death by his wife, Nan Booker Fleming; a sister, Lettie Reece; and six brothers, the Rev. Fred Fleming, Paul "Rookie" Fleming, Johnny Fleming, William Fleming, Arthur Fleming, and the Rev. Lonnie Fleming. A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23, at 2 p.m. at Skyline Memory Gardens, with the Rev. Kevin Wilson officiating. After the service, the Fleming family will have a time of visitation and reflection on Gene's life at Cross Creek Country Club, 845 Greenhill Road, Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.