Geneva McGill Gee was born in John Station on Feb. 15, 1932, to Roland and Jeanette Johnson McGill. To this union was born nine children: Catherine, Geneva, Roland Jr. and Roosevelt (twins). Virdelle, Edward, James, Juanita and Wilbert. She married Levi S. Gee Jr. and to this union was born one daughter, Virneta. Levi and Geneva took their daughter home to the house he built for his family in Mount Airy. Geneva remained in their home after Gee's death until she moved to South Carolina with her daughter and son-in-law due to declining health. She expressed her appreciation for their compassion and care. Leaving to celebrate Geneva's life and cherish many wonderful memories are her daughter, Virneta (Jack) Harwood of Elgin, South Carolina; granddaughter Natalie Nicole Hardwood of Los Angeles, California; Sister Virdelle Doughty of South Amboy, New Jersey; Brother Wilbert (Darlene) McGill of Apache Junction, Arizonia; In-laws Thomas Gunter and Shirley McGill of Greenville; Needham M. Gee and Margaret Malloy of Kinston; and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be conducted on Saturday at 1 p.m. June 15 at Central United Methodist Church, 1909 N. Main St. Mount Airy; interment will follow in the Skyline Memory Garden in Mount Airy. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. prior to the Memorial Service. Spencer Funeral Directors are in charge of all services and arrangements.