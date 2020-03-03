|
Mrs. Geneva Rae Bell McKinney, age 68, of Mount Airy, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia, on Feb. 19, 1952, to the late Rae and Dorothy Kyte Bell. Mrs. McKinney was retired from Bank of America. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will surely be missed by all who knew her. Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Charles Mack McKinney of the home; a daughter, Lisa Mirabile Evans; a step-daughter, Nora McKinney Schneider; a grandchild, Mason Schneider; a brother and sister-in-law, William Thomas and Barbara Ann Flanagan; special nieces Sherry Boyd and Donna Fowles. A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 5, at 2 p.m. at Skyline Memory Gardens with Dr. Jonathan Casstevens officiating. There will not be a formal visitation at the funeral home. Moody Funeral home in Mount Airy is serving the McKinney family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945, Zephyr Rd., Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020