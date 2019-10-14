|
PILOT MOUNTAIN — Mr. George Norman Turney, 58, of Pilot Mountain went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at his home. He was born in Stokes County on May 20, 1961, to Mr. George William and Mrs. Ruth Smith Turney. Mr. Turney was employed as a maintenance worker for NC Granite. He leaves to cherish his memory, one son, James Turney of Thomasville; two daughters, Sarah and Angela Turney (both of Mount Airy); two brothers, Kim and Ken Turney (both of Pilot Mountain); one half-brother, Matthew Turney of Minnesota; one sister, Brenda (Bobby) Craddock of Ararat, North Carolina; one step-sister; Heather Buckley of Mount Airy; four grandchildren, Jasmine Turney, Barbara Smith, Taylor Turley, and Avery Turley; one great-grandson, Ethaniel Childress; and one special friend, Teena Marshall. Mr. Turney was preceded in death by his parents George and Ruth Turney; three brothers, Charles, Pete, and Randy Turney; one granddaughter, Emma Arrington; and one great-grandson, Zayden Workman. His family will receive friends immediately following the memorial service at Cox-Needham Funeral Home, Pilot Mountain, on Oct. 16, at 3 p.m. with Ronnie Payne officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Mountain Valley Hospice or the for Research. Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain is serving the Turney family.
