Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
822 West Main Street
Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
(336) 368-2233
Resources
More Obituaries for George Turney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Turney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Turney Obituary

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Mr. George Norman Turney, 58, of Pilot Mountain went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at his home. He was born in Stokes County on May 20, 1961, to Mr. George William and Mrs. Ruth Smith Turney. Mr. Turney was employed as a maintenance worker for NC Granite. He leaves to cherish his memory, one son, James Turney of Thomasville; two daughters, Sarah and Angela Turney (both of Mount Airy); two brothers, Kim and Ken Turney (both of Pilot Mountain); one half-brother, Matthew Turney of Minnesota; one sister, Brenda (Bobby) Craddock of Ararat, North Carolina; one step-sister; Heather Buckley of Mount Airy; four grandchildren, Jasmine Turney, Barbara Smith, Taylor Turley, and Avery Turley; one great-grandson, Ethaniel Childress; and one special friend, Teena Marshall. Mr. Turney was preceded in death by his parents George and Ruth Turney; three brothers, Charles, Pete, and Randy Turney; one granddaughter, Emma Arrington; and one great-grandson, Zayden Workman. His family will receive friends immediately following the memorial service at Cox-Needham Funeral Home, Pilot Mountain, on Oct. 16, at 3 p.m. with Ronnie Payne officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Mountain Valley Hospice or the for Research. Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain is serving the Turney family.

Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cox-Needham Funeral Home
Download Now