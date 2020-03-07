|
Mrs. Georgie Mae Johnson Mosley (Deedah), 88, of Mount Airy, passed away peacefully on Friday evening March 6, 2020, at Surry Community Health and Rehab. She was born in Surry County one of 13 children born to the late John Frank and Olevia Hemmings Johnson. She was a wonderful and loving stepmother, step-grandmother, step-great-grandmother, and sister who will be dearly missed by all of her loved ones and friends. Deedah was well known for "the best food you ever put your lips around!" Left to cherish her memory are her stepdaughter, Andrea Mosley Johnson; three step-grandsons, Loyd and Tonya Johnson, Mark Johnson, and Elliott and Jessica Johnson; four precious step-great-grandchildren whom she adored dearly, Beau Johnson, Brock Johnson, Bree Johnson, and Blake Alderman; sisters and brothers-in-law, Geraldine and Rayburn Sykes, and Kathleen and Alex Hege; brothers and sisters-in-law, Wade and Mary Lou Johnson, Billy and Rita Johnson, Jimmy and Nelda Johnson, JoAnn Johnson, and Bessie Johnson; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mosley was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Willie Aubrey Mosley; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Vera and Chester Mosley, Dorothy and Bobby Riggs, and Foye and Birchard Younger; four brothers and a sister-in-law, Greer Johnson, Paul Johnson, Bernie Johnson, and Otis and Shirley Johnson; and by her first husband, Charles Sykes Jr. The funeral service will be held on Monday, March 9, at 2 p.m. at Stewart's Creek Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Avery Branch, Elder Jimmy Joyce and Elder Gary Lowe officiating. Deedah will lie-in-state 30 minutes at the church prior to the service. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday night at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020