ROCK HILL — Geraldine Alfano Belchee, 72, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at her home in Rock Hill. All services will be held at a later date. Born April 24, 1947, in Mount Airy, Mrs. Belchee was the daughter of the late Ugo Alfano and the late Aleese Snow Alfano. Mrs. Belchee was a graduate from the 1965 Class of Mount Airy High School. She graduated from Wake Forest - North Carolina Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem as a Radiation Oncologist. She enjoyed singing in the choirs of her churches as the Lead Soloist. Mrs. Belchee was a member of both Grace Moravian Church of Mount Airy and Peace Moravian Church of Charlotte. Mrs. Belchee is survived by her husband, John William "Bill" Belchee; her daughter, Julie (Ed) McGirr of Lake Wylie, SC; her son, William Blakely (Jennifer) Belchee of Charlotte; her three grandchildren, Will, Alexandra and Rylee. The family asks in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in Mrs. Belchee's name to Peace Moravian Church, Rev. Rusty Rushing, 9303 Monroe Road Suite-H1, Charlotte, NC, 28270. Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019