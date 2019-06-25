Home

Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street, PO Box 1288
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Mrs. Geraldine Jane Edwards Brady, 80, of Mount Airy passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Central Continuing Care. She was born in Carroll County, Virginia, on January 19, 1939, to the late Clarence and Rushie Vaughn Edwards. She is survived by two granddaughters, Heather Brady and Hannah Brady; a great-grandson, Damian Brady; and her daughter-law, Lisa Brady. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brady was preceded in death by her husband, James Albert Brady Jr.; her son, Darren Brady; and two sisters, Lavanda Edwards and Sandra Edwards. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tony White officiating. Burial will follow at Rocky Ford Christian Church in Cana, Virginia. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from June 25 to June 26, 2019
