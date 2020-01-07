|
ARARAT,VA — Geraldine "Gerri" Van Dyne (Campbell) went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the age of 86 years. Born March 6, 1933, in Jersey City, New Jersey, to Donald J. Campbell and Roseadah Campbell (See), she grew up in Lyndhurst, New Jersey, and lived in several places throughout her life, including Cranston, Rhode Island; Webster, New Hampshire; Groveland, Florida; Ararat, Virginia; and Port St. Lucie, Florida. She is preceded in death by parents Donald and Roseadah Campbell and her son, Kenneth J. Persson. Gerri is lovingly remembered by her husband of 41 years, Everett "Bud" W. Van Dyne; daughter Deborah Persson of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and grandson Daniel Greuling and wife, Ashley and granddaughter Kimberly Persson; daughter Leslie Yohann of Tacoma, Washington, her husband Peter and grandsons Kristopher Yohann, Joseph Yohann and wife, Catelin, and Steven Yohann and wife, Taylor; daughter Eileen Crouse of Cana, Virginia, and her husband James, and grandsons Brandon Crouse, Ethan Crouse, and wife, Jennifer, and Logan Crouse; stepsons David, Mark, Timothy and Steven Van Dyne; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Seitz, and nieces and nephews. Gerri was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who found some of her greatest joys in her family. She graduated from Lyndhurst High School in June 1951 and went on to become a nurse after her children were all in school, graduating in 1969 and working in the Intensive Care Unit of Osteopathic General Hospital in Cranston, Rhode Island, for many years and then in a doctor's office before retiring in 1993. Once retired, she and Bud travelled around the country with a group called Seniors on Wheels Ever Ready (SOWERs), helping to rebuild churches after natural disasters, improve facilities such as churches and church camps for children, and while on these assignments, found time to help each of their seven children with home projects. Once they settled in Ararat, Virginia, in 2005, Gerri was an active member of the Salem United Methodist Church, belonging to the Prayer Group and the Women's Group. She also volunteered at the Mount Airy Food Bank. A celebration of Gerri's Life will be held at Salem United Methodist Church, 2591 Wards Gap Road, Mount Airy, on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. Condolences for the family may be offered at a reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice who made it possible for Gerri to be cared for and die at home surrounded by the love of her family, at 5090 NW Dunn Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981 or www.treasurehealth.or