Mrs. Geraldine (Gerry) P. Dickenson passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at RidgeCrest Retirement Community, surrounded by her family and friends. After graduating from Radford College in 1948, she taught business education at J. J. Kelly High School in Wise, Virginia. Gerry married Harry B. Dickenson and lived in Wise until she moved to Mount Airy. She was an active member of Wise Baptist Church and a member of various civic organizations. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Surviving are her children, Tom and Pam Dickenson of Mount Airy and a niece and nephew, Florence and Randall Parris of Abingdon, Virginia. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Jan. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, Virginia. Burial will be at Temple Hill Cemetery in Castlewood, Virginia, on Monday, Jan. 6 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030 or to the . A heartfelt thank you to Gerry's RidgeCrest family for their friendship and loving care for many years. Also a special thanks to the hospice staff that cared for her during the past year.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020