Mrs. Gertie Bell Inman Cummings, age 97, of Thomasville, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at her home. She was born in Surry County on May 17, 1922, to Sam and Daisy Cook Inman. Mrs. Cummings is loved and left to cherish her memory her two sons, Donald Cummings and Sammy Cummings and wife, Candy; a daughter, Sandra Cummings Smith; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She dearly loved her family and her pets. Mrs. Cummings enjoyed working in her garden and flower beds. Her greatest love was serving the Lord and she was a faithful member of Ashland Street Baptist Church for 50 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alton William Cummings; parents, Sam and Daisy Cook Inman; five brothers; and one sister. A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, July 24, at 11 a.m. at Cox-Needham Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bill Watson, Bro. Barney Law, and Pastor Nick Childs officiating. There will be a visitation, one-hour prior, from 10-11 a.m. at Cox-Needham Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Pine Hill Church. Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain is serving the Cummings family.