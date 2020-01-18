|
Mrs. Gertrude Dickens Stewart Kegley, 88, of Mount Airy, passed away at Priddy Manor in King Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. She was born In Surry County on Oct. 3, 1931, to the late Henry Guy and Zora Hawks Dickens. Mrs. Kegley retired from AT&T and was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Lowgap. She is survived by her husband, Lee C. Kegley of the home; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Stewart of Kernersville; step-daughters, Patsy Dalton of Mount Airy and Trenna Fields of Dalton, Georgia; grandchildren, Tom Stewart and wife, Karen, and Sandi Easter and husband Johnny; four great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and six step-great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kegley was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Thomas Stewart Sr.; her sister, Woltz York; stepfather, Letcher Brown; stepsons, Donald and Dennis Kegley; and a step son-in-law, Steve Fields. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ewell Vernon officiating. Burial will follow at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery, Lowgap. The family will receive friends at Moody Funeral Home Sunday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to Liberty Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 305, Lowgap, NC 27024 or the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Rd., Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020