Dr. Gilbert Thompson Huffman, 81, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday morning, March 25, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Dr. Huffman was born Feb. 27, 1938, in Surry County, one of seven children born to the late Daniel Franklin and Callie Virginia Haymore Huffman. Gilbert was reared in the Red Brush community and graduated from White Plains High School in 1956. He continued his education at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree and later a Master of Education degree. He studied at Seattle-Pacific College in Seattle, Washington, on a R.J. Reynolds teacher's scholarship in 1968 and at Wake Forest University. He later earned an educational specialist degree from Appalachian State University and a Doctorate in Education from The University of North Carolina at Greensboro. His passion for education allowed him many years as an educator, retiring in 1990 as associate superintendent of Surry County Schools. In retirement, Gilbert taught at Gambia College, The Gambia, West Africa, as a volunteer teacher in the "Teachers for Africa" program. He served as deacon at First Baptist Church in Mount Airy. Throughout the years, Dr. Huffman served as moderator of Surry Baptist Association; served on the boards of Surry County Social Services and Surry County Historical Society; sponsored Junior Historical Society; and served as a docent at The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. He made mission trips to Paarl, South Africa, near Cape Town, in 1996, 2000, 2001, and 2004, to assist the Rev. Johan Pansegrouw in his work at Boland Baptist Church. In his spare time, Gilbert loved to write, as he authored two books, "Under the Mango Tree: A Toubab's Journal of Life in The Gambia" and "Sunset at Noon: Voices from The Gambia." He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Melvina "Mellie" Clifton Huffman of the home; a son and daughter-in-law, Robert Thompson Huffman and Lynn Louise Harig of Welches, Oregon; a sister, Alene Huffman Bowman of Mount Airy; a brother and two sisters-in-law, Ralph and Peggy Smith Huffman of Whiteville and Leona Badgett Huffman of Pfafftown; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Dr. Huffman was preceded in death by a sister, Coleen Huffman Dollyhigh; and three brothers, Clarence Lee Huffman, Donald Rex Huffman, and Clate F. Huffman. A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 28, at 11:30 a.m. at Oakdale Cemetery, with the Rev. Jay Meadows and the Rev. Octavio Areas officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 9 until 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 714 N. Main St., Mount Airy, NC 27030; the , Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209; or Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.