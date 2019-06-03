Mrs. Ginger Alice Edwards Simmons, age 69, of Ararat, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Northern Hospital. Mrs. Simmons was born in Surry County on Dec. 10, 1949, to James Clarence and Lois Mills Edwards. She was a loving mother, grandmother and dear friend. Among the many who will always cherish her memory is a daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Ron Carlton; a son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Tammy Simmons; her grandchildren, Katherine Simmons, Gabe Simmons, and Kendall Carlton. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Simmons was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Eugene Simmons; and sisters, Judy O'Neal and Jeanette Wallace. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, at Little Mountain Baptist Church by Rev. Billy Watson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church two hours prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.