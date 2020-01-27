|
|
CANA, Va. — Mrs. Gladys Mae Parker Boyles, 81, of Cana, went to her heavenly home on Saturday morning, Jan. 25, 2020. She was born in Surry County, North Carolina, on April 24, 1938, to the late Jasper Daniel Parker and Ida Mae Taylor Parker. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed. Mrs. Boyles was also a dedicated member for more than 40 years at Fancy Gap Baptist Church. Left to cherish her precious memory are her daughters and sons-in-law, Judy and Dennis Leftwich, Amy Haynes, and Keith Ayers; grandchildren, Brian Ayers, Cagney Ayers, Rylee Haynes, and Garret Haynes; great-grandchildren, Fisher Leftwich, Jace Whitlock, Jaylee Ayers, and Emmett Ayers; sister and brother-in-law, Faye and Lonnie Maines Sr.; many nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Beulah Norman. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Boyles was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Boyles; a daughter, Cheryl Darlene York Ayers; a grandson, DJ Leftwich; sister, Nannie Boyd; three brothers, Billy Parker, Jasper Parker, and Curtis Ray Parker; and a special friend, Hassie Utt. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Fancy Gap Baptist Church at 2 p.m. with burial to follow in the Hutchens-Venable Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12–2 p.m. at Fancy Gap Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020