|
|
GREENSBORO — Glenda Reynolds Wilson, 75, of Greensboro, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. A visitation is scheduled on Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 5:30 p.m until 7:30 p.m at Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel, 5926 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Born in Ararat, Glenda grew up on a tobacco farm. A graduate of Appalachian State University with a degree in Biology; She retired after 27 years with Ciba Specialty Chemicals. She loved her home and enjoyed cooking, playing bridge and dominoes. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey Reynolds and Hazel Jones Reynolds; and sister, Shirley R. Fletcher. Surviving are her daughter, Wendy W. Smith, grandson, Mickey Smith, nieces, Melissa F. Pendry and Robin F. Puckett and numerous great nephews and one great-niece. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020