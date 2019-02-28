KIBLER VALLEY, Va. — Ms. Glendola "Ilene" Epperson, 78, of Kibler Valley, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born in Patrick County, Virginia, on Sept. 12, 1940, to the late Alvis Glenn and Inez Barnard Epperson. Throughout her adult life Ms. Epperson loved history, particularly architectural and family history. She graduated from Blue Ridge High School in 1958 and received her Bachelor's degree in 1962 from The College of William and Mary. After working in education for a few years Ilene attended Northeastern University where she earned a Master's in Public Administration. This enabled her to spend more than 30 years working for HUD, and living in the historical cities of Providence, R.I., Boston, Massachusetts, and Washington, D.C. After retiring from HUD, Ilene returned to Kibler Valley to restore her most beloved historical project, the early 1800s Barnard Homeplace. Ms. Epperson is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Andrew and Jeanette Blinick of Manassas, Virginia, William "Bill" and Miranda Blinick and a grandchild, Abigail Blinick of Chesapeake, Virginia; a sister, Janice Epperson Hall of Welcome, and a niece Susan Hall Coulter and her husband Clyde of Bainridge, Indiana, a nephew Robert Glen Hall and wife Vicki of Welcome. A memorial graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Barnard Family Cemetery with Adam Hall speaking. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the Barnard Family Homplace. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.