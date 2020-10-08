Glenn Edward Macey, age 89, of Mount Airy passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him. Glenn was born in Surry County on April 21, 1931, during the Great Depression, to the late Thomas Henry Macey and Elizabeth Marsh Macey. After completing the seventh grade in 1945, he went to work at Charles Store on Main Street which started him on his career in retail. He received his education at Franklin Elementary and was a graduate of Franklin High School in the class of 1950. During his senior year of high school, he attended a senior trip to Washington, D.C., there he met a classmate, Barbara Shelton, who became his friend and on August 25, 1951, became his wife. The Korean Conflict came along, and he enlisted in the Air Force from 1952 until 1956. He joined the Belk stores in 1959 and retired from Belk after 40 years of service. He enjoyed being a buyer for the men's, children's, and boy's department during his years with Belk. In 1965 he became a member of Franklin Heights United Methodist Church and remained a faithful member, serving as chairman of the administrative board, chairman of the finance committee, Sunday school teacher, Sunday school superintendent, usher, and lay leader. He served on the advisory board for Franklin School and was Cub Scout Master for Pack 556. He was also a long-time member of the Franklin Ruritan Club. Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Barbara Shelton Macey, of 69 years. In addition, he is survived by one son, Steve Macey, and special friend, Janet of Mount Airy; two daughters, Lisa and Brady "Jr" Hughes of Mount Airy and Rhonda and Benji Hiatt of Mount Airy; five grandchildren, Tosha Speaks (and spouse, Tony) of Pilot Mountain, Laken Hughes of Winston-Salem, Tonya Smith (and spouse, Brantley) of King, Bradley Macey (and spouse, Sarah) of Raleigh, and Matthew Osborne (and spouse, Danielle) of King; and twelve great-grandchildren. Glenn is also survived by two sisters, Bobbie and Wayne Creed, of White Plains, and Linda and Jimmy Voncannon of Winston-Salem, and one brother, Bill Macey of Garner. In addition, he is survived by special pet companion, Little Bit. In addition to his parents Glenn was preceded in death by one brother, Wade Macey, an infant brother, an infant sister, and half sister, Alice Westmoreland. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m. at Skyline Memory Gardens. The service will be conducted by Rev. Ray Morgan, Rev. Bud Cameron, and Mr. Bob McHone. The family will receive friends after the service at Skyline Memory Gardens. Face masks and social distancing will be required at the service. The family would like to say a special thank you to his friend and caregiver, Denise Woodbury, the staff at Northern Regional Hospital, Dr. Hargis at Forsyth Memorial Hospital ICU and staff, and the staff at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Franklin Heights United Methodist Church at 428 South Franklin Rd., Mount Airy, NC 27030 Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.