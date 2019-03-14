SPARTA — Goldie Sawyer Marshall, age 84, of 88 Cranford Road, Sparta, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at her residence. She was born June 20, 1934, in Carroll County, Virginia, to the late George Abner and Cleo Ruth Isom Sawyer. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Lee Marshall, Sr.; one brother, George Sawyer, Jr.; two sisters, Opal Sumner and Juanita Bedsaul. She is survived by two daughters, Robin Bolton and boyfriend John McDaniels of Sparta, Rhonda Wiatt and husband George of Newport News, Virginia; one son, Ronald Lee Marshall, Jr., of Mount Airy; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Medi-Home Hospice of Alleghany. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Grandview Memorial Funeral Home is proudly serving the Marshall family and if you wish, online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.grandviewfuneralhome.com.