It is with great sadness that the family of Grace Louzane Adams announces her passing at the age of 86. Grace was born April 17, 1933, in Surry County, the second child born to the late Isom and Elsie Gunnell Adams. She served as an office manager for a successful chiropractic practice in Mount Airy for many years. She was a longtime member of Central United Methodist Church. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Annie and Tim Jones of Durham; a son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Noelle Wood of Kensington, MD; five grandchildren, Harrison Shanklin, Taylor Shanklin, Christine Wood, Catherine Wood, and Meagan Wood; and a brother, William L. "Bill" Adams, Sr. In addition to her parents, Ms. Adams was preceded in death by her former husband and friend, Dr. Jack Flynn Wood; a son, Michael David Wood; a sister, Anne Pennington Adams; and two brothers, James E. Adams and the Rev. Dr. Charles L. Adams. A service of worship and celebration of Grace's life will be held Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with the Rev. Danny Miller officiating. At the conclusion of the service, the family will receive friends at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019