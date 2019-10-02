Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Resources
More Obituaries for Gracie Vipperman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gracie Vipperman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gracie Vipperman Obituary

ARARAT, VIRGINIA — Mrs. Gracie Montgomery Vipperman, 89, of Ararat, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Surry Community Health and Rehab in Mount Airy. She was born in Patrick County on May 4, 1930, to the late Kelly and Bloomie Puckett Montgomery. Mrs. Vipperman retired after many years of employment from Renfro, and was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed by all her family and many friends. Gracie was a beautiful lady, and a wonderful cook. She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Randy Darrell and Margaret Marshall, Leslie "Dwight" and Teena Marshall; grandchildren, Randy Adam Marshall, and Lynn Blevins; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Macie Bowman, Vicie Mule, Lavonna Fleming, and Diane Matthews; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ozzie and Annie Montgomery, Dean and Linda Montgomery, and Kennard Montgomery; blessed with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Vipperman was preceded in death by her husband, William Early Vipperman; a son, Dale Marshall; a sister, Valtie Lawson; brothers-in-law, Frank Bowman, Doug Fleming, and Roger Matthews. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Craig Edwards officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gracie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody Funeral Services
Download Now