|
|
ARARAT, VIRGINIA — Mrs. Gracie Montgomery Vipperman, 89, of Ararat, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Surry Community Health and Rehab in Mount Airy. She was born in Patrick County on May 4, 1930, to the late Kelly and Bloomie Puckett Montgomery. Mrs. Vipperman retired after many years of employment from Renfro, and was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed by all her family and many friends. Gracie was a beautiful lady, and a wonderful cook. She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Randy Darrell and Margaret Marshall, Leslie "Dwight" and Teena Marshall; grandchildren, Randy Adam Marshall, and Lynn Blevins; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Macie Bowman, Vicie Mule, Lavonna Fleming, and Diane Matthews; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ozzie and Annie Montgomery, Dean and Linda Montgomery, and Kennard Montgomery; blessed with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Vipperman was preceded in death by her husband, William Early Vipperman; a son, Dale Marshall; a sister, Valtie Lawson; brothers-in-law, Frank Bowman, Doug Fleming, and Roger Matthews. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Craig Edwards officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019