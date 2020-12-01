1/
Greer "Willard" Johnson
1943 - 2020
DOBSON — Greer William "Willard" Johnson, 77, of Dobson, passed away Sunday night, Nov. 29, 2020. at his home. He was born June 27, 1943, to the late Greer Wesley and Bertha L. Haynes Johnson. Mr. Johnson was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and a great friend to many. Mr. Johnson bravely served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a lineman and lineman foreman with various electrical companies during his career, before retiring with Pike Electric. He enjoyed life, hunting, and the outdoors. Mr. Johnson enjoyed gardening and teaching anyone willing to learn. Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Sharon K. Logsdon Johnson; children and their spouses, Judith Johnson, Rhonda and Rick Jones, Danny and Melanie Johnson, Randy and Cindy Johnson, Mike and Rita Johnson; grandchildren and spouses, Christopher Alderman and Kennith Chrismon, Rhane Jones, Ian Jones, Carsyn Jones, Dakota Johnson, Cassandra Johnson, Maegan and Tanner Martin, Alyssa and Jacob Osborne; great-grandson Jackson Alderman, and "Baby Martin" due in February 2021; a sister Shirley Johnson; and a brother and sister-in-law, Gilbert and Vikki Johnson; a beloved companion Whiskey Johnson; and many beloved friends and extended family members. In addition to his parents, Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Judy Johnson. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Stony Knoll United Methodist Church Cemetery with Charles Fishell officiating. Full military rites will be conducted by the VFW Honor Guard Mount Airy Post 2019 and Pilot Mountain Post 9436. Due to the health concerns at this time there will not be a formal visitation at the funeral home or the church. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy will be assisting the Johnson Family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Stony Knoll United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
