Gregory Upchurch

Gregory Upchurch Obituary

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Mr. Gregory Walter Vincent Upchurch, 25, of Pilot Mountain, passed away Saturday evening, May 18, 2019, due to injuries resulting from an auto accident. Mr. Upchurch was born July 6, 1993, in Surry County, the son of Pamela Jane Leach and James Michael Upchurch. He is survived by his mother, Pamela Jane Leach; his father, James Michael Upchurch; his brother, Marshall Upchurch; his sister, Madison Upchurch; his half-brother, Travis Upchurch; his maternal grandparents, Walter and Sara Leach; and his maternal great-grandmother, Frances Gwyn. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Early and Nellie Upchurch. There will be no formal services at this time. The family has requested that memorial contributions be given to The Cardinal Foundation of East Surry High School, 705 West Main St., Pilot Mountain, NC 27041. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from May 20 to May 21, 2019
