Grover Bingman

Grover Bingman Obituary

Mr. Grover Benny Bingman, age 68, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at his home. Mr. Bingman was born in Surry County on Feb. 26, 1951, to Grover Glenn and India Akers Bingman. He was such a loving husband, father and grandfather. "He took care of us all." He will be dearly missed and never forgotten. Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Christine Thomas Bingman; a daughter and son-in-law, Tracey and Adam Smith; a son Brackey Bingman and fiancée Danielle Dickerson; and his adored grandchildren, Ali Bingman and Landon Smith. In addition to his parents, Mr. Bingman was preceded in death by a brother, James Akers. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Eric Smith. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
