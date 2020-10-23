1/
Guida Midkiff
Guida Mae Midkiff, age 79, of Mount Airy, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 21, at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born in Carroll County, Virginia, on Dec. 18, 1940, to the late Raymond Midkiff and Magdalene Nelson Midkiff. Left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Mary Ann Midkiff and Debbie Midkiff; brothers, Joe Midkiff and Michael Midkiff; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Miss Midkiff was preceded in death by three sisters, Opal Lee Jones, Nancy Carol Reece and Sandra Gunter; four brothers, Lonnie Midkiff, Johnny Midkiff, Jerry Midkiff, and Jimmy Midkiff, and by a special friend, Leon Cook. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 1 p.m. at the Nelson Family Cemetery in Fancy Gap, Virginia, with services conducted by Rev. Elmo Hiatt. There will not be any formal visitation for Miss Midkiff at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
