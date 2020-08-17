1/
Gurnie Hawks
LEXINGTON — Gurnie Edward Hawks, 78, of Lexington, formerly of Cana, Virginia, passed away early Saturday morning, Aug. 15, at Grayson Creek Assisted Living Facility in Lexington. Mr. Hawks was born Aug. 27, 1941, in Carroll County, VA, one of eight children born to the late William Columbus and Mattie Leona Davis Hawks. Gurnie retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. (Archer Plant) after many years of service and was a member of Spruce Street Baptist Church. He is survived by a son, Eddie Hawks (Yvonne) of Lexington; a granddaughter and her husband, Kailee and Daniel Powers of Lexington; seven great-grandchildren, Peyton Hawks, Gracie Cope, Madison Hawks, Kaycee Hawks, Chloe Fine, Ryder Fine, and Hudson Morgan; a sister, Lou Leonard of Cana, VA; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hawks was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Nikki Hawks; four sisters, Ruby Blakely, Myrtle Head, Julia White and Flora Martin; and two brothers, Jay Hawks and James Hawks. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with Pastor Terry Coats, the Rev. Bill Beard, and Bro. Sammy Allison officiating. Burial will follow in the Hawks Family Cemetery in Cana, adjacent to Flat Ridge Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Attendees are requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
