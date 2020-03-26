Home

Services
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC 27052
(336) 591-4341
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Forest Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery
Guy Smith Sr.


1940 - 2020
Guy Smith Sr. Obituary

Guy Gray Smith Sr., 80, died Wednesday afternoon, March 25, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital, in Greensboro. Guy was born on Feb. 13, 1940, in Surry County to the late John Harrison and Hattie Sutphin Smith. Guy was retired from Unique Furniture. He enjoyed fishing as well as spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Guy was preceded in death by his daughter, Denise Kessering; and five brothers, Fred, Clyde, Melvin, James, and Edgar Smith; and a grandson. Guy is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Doris Neal Smith; a son, Jeff Smith (Julie); a sister, Aline Snow; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. There will be a private family graveside service held on Friday, March 27, at 2 p.m. at Forest Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Mr. Kenny Smith officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Memorials may be made to Forest Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund: 4252 Pine Hall Rd., Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is serving the Smith family.

Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
