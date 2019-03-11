WARRENSVILLE — Gypsy Fannelle Reed Goss, 84, of Warrensville and Bristol, Tennessee, passed away Saturday morning surrounded by her family, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The daughter of Ambrose (Broke) Edgar and Gay Ashley Reed, she was a former employee of Leviton and a member of Warrensville Baptist Church and attended Liberty Baptist Church in Bristol. Known as the Puzzle Lady to her friends at the Slater Center in Bristol, she was an artist who shared her paintings and pottery with her family and friends throughout the years. She enjoyed ceramics and was a wonderful seamstress. Gypsy Fannelle worked throughout the years helping with the church nursery, teaching crafts during Bible School and sharing her beautiful voice in the church choir. Surviving are her children, Mickeal (Becky) Goss of Jefferson, Sandy (Will) Hurley of Mount Airy, Rex (Teressa) Goss of West Jefferson, and Ron (Penny) Goss of Bristol, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Aubrey Goss, Ryan Goss, Holden Hurley, Wes Hurley and Hana Goss; five great-grandchildren, Tori Goss, Sebastian Harwood, Trinity Harwood, Christian Harwood and Malachi Harwood; her brother, Ed (Geraldine) Reed of West Jefferson, and a number of cousins, family members and many, many friends. Services will be held Saturday, March 16, at Warrensville Baptist Church, with family and friends gathering from noon until 2 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at the Ashley Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated, and memorials may be made to the Warrensville Baptist Church Building Fund or The Slater Senior Center in Bristol, Tennessee.