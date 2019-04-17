Mr. Hal Denton Brintle, 90, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at his home after several months of declining health. Mr. Brintle was born April 22, 1928, in Surry County, the son of the late Jacob Spencer and Hattie Pearl Nichols Brintle. Hal was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Peggy Juanita Frye Brintle, and his siblings, Garald Brintle, Joe Brintle, Frank Brintle, Johnnie Mae Wackerman, Hugh Brintle, Max Brintle, Betsy Hutchens, Jack Brintle, and Don Brintle. Mr. Brintle is survived by two brothers, Blaine (Sue) Brintle and Harry Brintle; and his four children, Steve (Ann) Brintle, Dr. Phillip (Norma) Brintle, Sharon (Timothy) Perry, and Sunni Brintle. Hal is also survived by five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Hal was an employee of Proctor-Silex in Mount Airy for 39 years, where he worked as a special projects engineer until his retirement in 1997. An ingenious innovator, his efficiency efforts allowed the local toaster plant to remain open long after all other North American operations for the company had been moved offshore. Hal was a master of creative solutions, and his handiwork built the family home, a uniquely original swimming pool, a full-size replica of Lindbergh's Spirit of St. Louis, and a floating (lit) Christmas tree that baffled passersby for years. Largely self-educated, Hal inspired and challenged his wife, his children, and their children (and everybody he met) to pursue their dreams with loving encouragement and support. He was the best daddy/pa/in-law/brother/uncle/neighbor anyone could have hoped for, and he will be missed. A visitation will be held Saturday, April 20, at 1 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home, immediately followed by the memorial service at 2 p.m. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Hal to the White Plains Friends Meeting Cemetery Fund, 859 Old US Highway 601, Mt. Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.