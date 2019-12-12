|
Mr. Hal Dean Nichols, 78, of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Surry County on Dec. 27, 1940, to the late George Fox and Myrtle Eads Nichols. Mr. Nichols was co-owner of White Plains Milling Company, and a faithful member of Highland Park Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Holder Nichols; a daughter and son-in-law, Deanine "Dee" and Billy Lindamood; a grandchild, Amanda and Seth Griffin; a great-grandchild, Reid Griffin; a brother and sisters-in-law, Bobby and Frances Nichols, and Carolyn Nichols; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Nichols was preceded in death by brothers and sister-in-law, Grady Nichols, and Wayne and Nancy Nichols. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, at 12:15 p.m. at Highland Park Baptist Church with Dr. Darrell Tate and the Rev. Grover Holder officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. at the church. He will be buried prior to the service at White Plains Friends Meeting Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Highland Park Baptist Church Building Fund, 1327 Grove Ln., Mount Airy, NC 27030, or to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Ln., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
