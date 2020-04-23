|
WALNUT COVE — Hallie Etta Redman Norman, 88, passed peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living in Walnut Cove. She was born Dec. 25, 1931, in Surry County to the late George Washington Redman and Viola Simmons Redman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Vallie Joyce Frye; brothers Granville Redman, Russell Redman, Hobert Redman, Dalmer Redman, and Roger Redman; and granddaughter Julie Grow Hundley. She is survived by her daughter, Marietta Hurlocker (Tom) of Walnut Cove; sons Charles Norman (Susie) of Cornelius, and David Norman (Denise) of Burlington. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Casey (Dustin) Brown of Winston-Salem and Zach Norman of Burlington; three great-grandchildren, and sister Phyllis Nanney of Charlotte. Hallie spent the majority of her career in cosmetology working in various beauty salons in Mount Airy, and later as an instructor at Mount Airy Beauty School and at Barbizon Beauty College. The family would like to thank Lucia Baylis and her entire staff at Walnut Ridge Horizons for their compassionate and loving care; also to Trellis for their hospice care and support. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020