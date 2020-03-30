|
Hallie Reeves Simcox, 92, of Lowgap, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on March 27, 2020. She was born in Wythe County, Virginia, to the late William (Bill) Reeves and Myrtle S. Reeves. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Webb Simcox Sr.; and son, Bruce Webb Simcox Jr.; a granddaughter, Michelle Todd; and sisters Bertie Patton, Myra Jeanne Willard, and Edna Reeves Stata. She is survived by a son, Joseph (Joey) Clay Simcox and wife Eva Chamis Simcox of Colfax; a daughter-in-law, Patty Simcox, widow of the late Bruce Webb Simcox Jr.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty Jo Creed, of Independence, Virginia, Barbara Mayes of Roanoke, Virginia, Linda and Raymond Byrd of Danville, Virginia, and Harry Patton of Galax, Virginia; brother and sister-in-law William David and Linda Reeves of Galax. Mrs. Simcox is also survived by grandchildren, Scott Simcox and wife Natasha, Bradley Simcox and Ashley Tate and husband, Corey; great-grandchildren Alexis Simcox, Brookelynn Simcox, Georgia, Harrison and Lawson Tate; great-grandchildren of the late Michelle Todd, Timothy Suiter, Dakota Todd, and Dalton Todd; great-grandson Tanner Simcox and wife Angel Simcox, great-great grandson T. J. Simcox; and great-great-granddaughter Sophie Simcox; and many other loving family members. The immediate family will have a private, graveside service on Tuesday, March 31 in Lowgap. Pastor John Williams will officiate. There will be a Celebration of Life scheduled later this year. A note from her son, Joey: My mother was extraordinary. She was a replica of the life of Jesus, always putting others above herself. She loved beyond comprehension. She raised several generations of family, and wasn't afraid to discipline us with a switch, as numerous family members will attest to. She cooked meals for everyone, and they were excellent. She loved being outside. She exemplified love beyond measure. She was an encourager when you were down. She sacrificed greatly, in a calm, humble, loving way. I will miss her deeply, but she is in heaven now praising her Father. Who knows, she may be cooking up a good meal for feast at the table. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020