Mr. Harold Ray Browder Sr., 73, of Mount Airy, passed away early Saturday morning, March 2, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Mr. Browder was born March 1, 1946, in Surry County, one of four sons born to the late Jessie Haymore and Eleanor Elizabeth Draughn Browder. Harold retired as a machine fixer from Sara Lee Corporation. He is survived by three daughters and a son-in-law, Tammy Dillon, Robin Branch, and Kim and Shane Flippen, all of Mount Airy; two sons, Harold Ray Browder Jr. and Timmy Browder, both of Mount Airy; ten grandchildren, Chris Slate, Brandon Branch, Heather Branch, Dustin Griffith, Brittany Lawson, Bryson Moore, Courtney Browder, Kylee Browder, Brennen Browder, and Breanna Browder; eight great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Gray and Linda Browder of Mount Airy; and a former daughter-in-law, Tiffany Moore. In addition to his parents, Mr. Browder was preceded in death by his wife, Idell Fariss Browder; and two brothers, Paul Browder and Donald Browder. The funeral service will be held Friday, March 8, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with the Rev. Randy Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in the Hills Grove Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Thursday night from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.