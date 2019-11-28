|
|
PILOT MOUNTAIN — Mr. Harold Edward Evans, 81, of Pilot Mountain, went to be with his Lord on Nov. 24, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Our family is deeply saddened that Harold Evans, better known to us as Pa, passed away yesterday afternoon. Although there are no words for the great loss we have endured, we know that he is at peace now. Harold was one of the kindest, friendliest, and most selfless humans to ever live. He lit up every room he was in with laughter, smiles, and endless conversations about sports. Our hearts are heavy with grief and sadness but let us all remember Harold as the shining light he was. He loved his family and his church, where he served as a Deacon. We know he is happy with the Lord and healthy now. We love you, Pa. Harold was born Dec. 18, 1937, to Bert and Edith Baldwin Evans. He served his country in the National Guard and worked many years in quality control traveling the world for some of the country's top sportswear companies. He leaves behind, to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 63 years, Ruth Carpenter Evans; a daughter, Tammy (Don) Thornburg; a son, Harold (Trish) Evans Jr.; one brother, Bobby Evans, and a sister, Betty Marion; grandchildren Megan (Kurt) Wubbenhorst, Aaron (Erika) Evans, Matthew (Maria Fortunato) Thornburg and Brooke (Drew Cross) Evans. Harold was preceded in death by his parents. The family will receive friends Saturday, Nov. 30, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Cox-Needham Funeral Home. Those attending can help celebrate Harold's life by wearing red to commemorate his love for sports and the children at East Surry. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Pilot Mountain, with Rev. Travis Milam officiating.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019