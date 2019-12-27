|
Mr. Harold Eugene Finley, 87, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. A service of worship and celebration of Harold's life will be held Sunday, Dec. 29, at 3 p.m. at The Salvation Army, with Lieutenant Jeff Brooks and Lieutenant Lea Brooks officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family.
Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019