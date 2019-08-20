|
Mr. Harold Dean Hodges, age 79, of Mount Airy, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born on May 27, 1940. to the late William Gaston Hodges and Lovie Cundiff Hodges. Harold served in the Air Force as an airman second class then co-owned Simmons Plumbing and Roofing Associates. He attended Fancy Gap Baptist Church. Harold was a charter member of Cross Creek Country Club and a lifetime member of The Elks Lodge. He dedicated years of service to the Mount Airy Optimists Club. Harold is survived by his wife and soulmate of 58 years, Eva Weiss Hodges. Together they had three sons, Robert (Karen), Greg (Celia), and Eric. He was so proud of his boys and the great men they have become. He also was a proud papa to his five grandchildren, Audra (Jeremy), Russ (Tara), Jarrett, Cody (Stacey), and Lauren; and his five great-grandchildren, Emerson, Roe, Jud, Rhett, and Rylan. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 22 at 2 p.m. at Fancy Gap Baptist Church with the Rev. Dwight Sechrist officiating. Burial will follow in the Skyline Memory Garden. The family will receive friends on Thursday in the church fellowship hall from 12 until 2 p.m. The family would like to send a special thank you to Mount Airy Dialysis for your years of care of our Papa. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Fancy Gap Baptist Church, 1161 W Lebanon Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019