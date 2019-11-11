|
PILOT MOUNTAIN — After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Harvey Allen Stephens, Jr. (Junior) of 109 Sapphire Lane, Pilot Mountain, went to be with his loving Lord and Savior on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. He was a loving husband, Daddy and Papa. He was born Sept. 17, 1945, son of Harvey A Stephens Sr. and Letha Johnson Stephens. Junior was a veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from Simmons Nissan. He was a lifelong member of Simmons Grove Baptist Church where he served as deacon, choir member and member of several committees as long as his health permitted. He had so much faith in God, his favorite quote was "The Good Lord's in control." He also handled the affairs of family members in need of assistance. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Judy Stone Stephens; two daughters, and sons-in-law, Melissa and Darby Culler, Tanya and Justin Thompson; four grandchildren, Valerie Culler and fiancé Matthew Giuffre, Jessica Culler, Joshua Thompson and Hannah Thompson; sister Irene Potts; brother Johnny Stephens; two sisters-in-law, Ina Jean Stephens and Janie Stephens; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Stephens was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, William Arville Stephens, Odis Stephens, Paul Stephens, Dossie Stephens; and sister, Sudie Ambridge. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. at Simmons Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Jacob Hall, Reverend Jeff Stephens and Dr. Joel Stephens officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Simmons Grove Baptist Church and other times at the Stephens' home on Sapphire Lane in Pilot Mountain. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Simmons Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Weldon Lambert, 182 Black Walnut Trail, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041 or Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030 or Wake Forest Comprehensive Cancer Center, P.O. Box 571021, Winston Salem, NC 27157-1021. The family would like to thank Dr. Rhonda Bitting and her team at Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center and Sabrina McKeithan and Angela Peyton and their team at Mountain Valley Hospice for their assistance.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019