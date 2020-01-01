Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Resources
More Obituaries for Hassie Love
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hassie Love

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hassie Love Obituary

ARARAT, Va. — Mrs. Hassie Arlene Ayers Love, age 91, of Ararat, VA, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Heritage Hall-Laurel Meadows. Mrs. Love was born in Carroll County on Aug. 21, 1928, to Davis and Mary Guynn Ayers. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and a longtime member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Among the many who will always cherish her memory are daughters and sons-in-law, Annie and Bill Edwards, Mina Hiatt, Janie McMillian, and Kitty and Rick Foreman; sons and daughters-in-law, Jackson and Susan Love; Davis and Myrtle Love, Estel and Darlene Love, Harvey A. Love, Adam Love, and Richard and Trish Love; 22 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Love was preceded in death by her husband, Jackson Cody Love, Sr.; sisters, Hazel Dalton and Hallie McMillian; and a brother, Harvey Ayers. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church by Rev. Davis Love and Dr. Chris Benfield. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hassie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -