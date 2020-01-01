|
|
ARARAT, Va. — Mrs. Hassie Arlene Ayers Love, age 91, of Ararat, VA, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Heritage Hall-Laurel Meadows. Mrs. Love was born in Carroll County on Aug. 21, 1928, to Davis and Mary Guynn Ayers. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and a longtime member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Among the many who will always cherish her memory are daughters and sons-in-law, Annie and Bill Edwards, Mina Hiatt, Janie McMillian, and Kitty and Rick Foreman; sons and daughters-in-law, Jackson and Susan Love; Davis and Myrtle Love, Estel and Darlene Love, Harvey A. Love, Adam Love, and Richard and Trish Love; 22 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Love was preceded in death by her husband, Jackson Cody Love, Sr.; sisters, Hazel Dalton and Hallie McMillian; and a brother, Harvey Ayers. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church by Rev. Davis Love and Dr. Chris Benfield. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020